A man was grievously injured in a car crash while standing outside a vehicle parked on the side of the Naxxar Coast Road.
The police said in a statement the man, a 61-year-old from St Paul's Bay, was in front of a Renault Megan on Triq Tul il-Kosta, Naxxar.
A Peugeot 307, driven by a 44-year-old also from St Paul's Bay, crashed into the Renault at around 7.40am.
The 61-year-old was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
