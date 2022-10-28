A man was grievously injured in a car crash while standing outside a vehicle parked on the side of the Naxxar Coast Road.

The police said in a statement the man, a 61-year-old from St Paul's Bay, was in front of a Renault Megan on Triq Tul il-Kosta, Naxxar.

A Peugeot 307, driven by a 44-year-old also from St Paul's Bay, crashed into the Renault at around 7.40am.

The 61-year-old was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.