A man who stole his brother's passport while he slept and then tried to use it to leave Malta has been handed a suspended jail term.

Syrian national Hajmosa Abdelaziz, 25, admitted to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Victor Axiaq on Friday evening.

The man was apprehended at the Malta International Airport as he tried to use the passport to travel to Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

Police Inspector Frankie Sammut told the court that the accused admitted to having stolen his brother's passport while he was asleep. The brother did not know of his plans.

He explained that Adbelaziz has a German identity card which he used to travel to Italy, then to Sicily and on to Malta. He arrived 10 days ago to see his relatives.

He told police he had a hearing in Germany for permanent residency and did not want to miss it. He did not have a passport and expressed remorse for what he had done.

Sammut asked the court for an effective jail term but given his clean criminal record, Magistrate Axiaq imposed a six-month suspended jail term.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.