A man who admitted stealing €5 from a restaurant will have to pay €15,500 because he breached his bail conditions.

Terry Vidal, 33, from Zebugg stole a petty sum of cash from a Vittoriosa restaurant on Saturday.

The victim claimed to have been robbed of €40, but the accused insisted that he had only taken €5.

He admitted the theft and also to breaching a bail decree issued two years ago against a personal guarantee of €15,500.

A bail bond is not paid at the moment when bail is granted but is due if there is a breach in bail.

Upon that admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, declared him guilty, condemned him to a 5-month effective jail term and ordered the forfeiture of the bail guarantee.

Inspector Oriana Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.