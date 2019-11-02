A man was on Saturday charged with stealing around €20,000 worth of jewelry and other items in seven break-ins.

Avtandil Rusia, 37, from Georgia, was charged with having carried out six break-ins in October.

The alleged burglaries occurred in Rabat, Attard, Swieqi, San Ġwann, Żebbuġ, and Qormi all in the month of October.

Police Inspector Mario Sciberras told reporters that the investigators had found Mr Rusia in possession of jewelry, cash, fine spirits, perfumes and other items worth in excess of €20,000.

Police used footage from CCTV cameras and a confidential tip to trace Mr Rusia to his St Julian's apartment.

A search of the premises and of his car turned up a number of items that tallied with those reported stolen.

Mr Rusia, who describes himself as a driver, did not contest the validity of the arrest, and while he pleaded not guilty, he did not request bail and was remanded in custody.

Inspector Scibberas said the police suspected that Mr Rusia could be part of an organized criminal network and investigations were looking into this.

He was also charged with being in possession of other stolen items which have not yet been identified.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja appeared for the accused and magistrate Victor Axiak presided.