A man stole a cab from Zebbuġ and drove it to Naxxar where he broke into a confectionery and made off with over €4000 in cash last Friday night, a court heard on Monday.

Vince Cucciardi, 45, from Qormi, was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment.

Prosecuting Inspector Andrew Agius said that police received a report on Saturday morning about how the shop had been broken into and some €4000 or €5000 in cash, as well as other items had gone missing.

Cucciardi was seen on CCTV driving an ecabs vehicle, stopping outside and then forcing his way into the store.

The vehicle was subsequently found parked a short distance away from Cucciardi’s residence.

While executing a search and arrest warrant at the suspect’s residence, police came across a cap that was identical to that worn by the suspected thief in the footage, the court was told.

A jacket, also very similar to the one worn by the thief, was also found.

A tool allegedly used to force entry, was found inside a vehicle parked outside the residence.

Cucciardi pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, wilful damage to third-party property, driving without a licence and insurance cover, theft of the vehicle belonging to a cab company as well as recidivism.

His request for bail was objected to in view of the serious nature of the charges and the accused’s criminal record.

Moreover, there were victims who still had to testify and evidence to be gathered, argued the prosecutor.

The defence rebutted that the accused was presumed innocent, had cooperated and had no intention of absconding.

Two of his family members were also in court to support him, pointed out lawyer Noel Bianco.

Moreover, Cucciardi had a drug problem and had been granted probation by another court precisely to enter into rehab.

“Unless granted bail, he’s going to miss the boat,” argued the lawyer.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak granted bail but warned the accused that unless he abided by the conditions he risked jail.

Warning the accused not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses, the court ordered him to sign the bail book twice a week, to abide by a curfew between 9pm and 6am, to pay a deposit of €500 and bind himself under a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Inspector Andrew Agius prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.