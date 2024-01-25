A driver, flagged down by community police over malfunctioning brake lights, ended up in greater trouble when officers sensed a "strong smell of cannabis" coming from the vehicle.

Omar Alhamdoalgorsh, a 26-year-old Syrian gypsum worker from Buġibba, was escorted to court on Thursday after being arrested two days ago.

Court was told that on Tuesday, community police patrolling the St Paul's Bay area spotted a vehicle with malfunctioning rear brake lights.

They flagged down the driver and when they approached the vehicle they smelt "a strong scent of cannabis", prosecuting inspector Francesco Mizzi told court on Thursday.

A search of the vehicle yielded two sachets of cannabis on the dashboard. The officers found another bag of cannabis and a sachet containing eight ecstasy pills.

The driver was escorted to the Qawra police station, given his legal rights and told the reason for the arrest.

Asked by defence lawyer Noel Bianco, the prosecutor said that the accused had cooperated all along.

The man's family lived in Malta and he had a stable job, argued the lawyer when pushing for bail.

Moreover, he had cooperated fully, telling police how he acquired the drug.

As for the amounts, the accused had bought the drugs to share with a friend who was on holiday in Malta and staying at a hotel, pointed out the prosecutor, objecting to the request for bail.

The defence countered that the accused had admitted to police that he needed help to quit drugs and even cried under interrogation.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the request under various conditions, including a treatment order.

The accused would be monitored by a probation officer who was to report to court every two months.

"One negative report will spell repercussions," warned the magistrate.

The accused was to pay a deposit of €500, bind himself under a personal guarantee of €3,000, sign the bail book twice weekly and be home between 10pm and 6am.

Inspector Francesco Mizzi prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.