A man who is striving to kick a drug addiction that led him to commit crimes to sustain the habit has been spared four years in jail.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima upheld a recommendation by the man’s probation officer to allow him to continue his remarkable progress.

Shamison Stafrace, 25, appealed a four-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of committing an armed hold-up at a convenience shop in Triq Għajn Dwieli, in Paola at 8.30pm on April 16, 2019.

The accused was also convicted of holding the cashier against her will and of slightly injuring a woman who happened to be shopping at the time.

The court heard how Stafrace had carried out the hold-up with another person, both of whom were wearing hoodies. The cashier managed to pull off Stafrace’s hoodie, revealing his face. The cashier told the police about the tattoos he had on his neck. The thieves had made off with around €300 in cash.

A DNA sample on a hoodie found outside the shop was used to pin the crime on the accused.

The first court had sentenced him to an effective jail term because, despite having been given many opportunities to reform, he had not done his best to change his life’s path. But, on appeal, Madam Justice Grima heard his probation officer explain how he was following Stafrace under a temporary supervision order. This was done both at the request of the accused and as ordered by the court to shed light on whether he was really changing his ways and staying away from criminality.

The probation officer said it was evident that he had changed his life for the better, he was making good progress in his commitment to overcome the drug addiction, always tested negative for illicit substances and had a stable job as a self-employed plasterer. He had a structured and stable life and that was well on the right path.

Given the circumstances, the court converted the effective jail term into a probation order so that Stafrace could continue progressing while under the watchful eyes of his probation officer.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.