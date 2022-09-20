Two men are due to be taken to court on Tuesday for allegedly having assaulted a man in Mqabba on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Żurrieq, has reported the case at a police station, saying one of the men who assaulted him had struck him with the butt stock of a shotgun. He needed medical attention at a health centre.

The arrested men are 63 and 19, from Qrendi and Mqabba respectively.