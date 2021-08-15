A man was granted bail on Sunday after being accused in court of hitting another man with a bottle.

The incident took place in Misraħ is-Sliem , Zabbar, on Friday night.

Redeemer Camilleri, a 26-year old Marsa resident, pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his alleged victim, a 27-year old local resident during an argument.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €1,500, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the victim.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.