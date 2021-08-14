A 27-year old man was seriously injured on Friday night when he was struck with a bottle during a fight in Żabbar.

Police said the incident took place at 12.30am in Misraħ is-Sliem and that the 27-year old, a local resident, was involved in an argument which escalated into violence.

A 26-year old Marsa resident was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.