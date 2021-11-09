A man whose property has been hit by precautionary warrants since 2008 after being sued for damages by a woman who was secretly filmed having sex when still a minor has failed in his bid to release his cash from the clutches of a garnishee order.

In January, the man was one of three respondents ordered jointly to pay €32,656 to the victim in damages for the psychological trauma suffered on account of the ordeal she had faced some 15 years earlier when still an underage girl.

She was secretly filmed while having sex with her then-boyfriend and the indecent footage was subsequently copied onto CDs and put into circulation via a DVD store.

The incident negatively impacted the victim who was certified as suffering a 30% psychological debility some five years after the ordeal.

When awarding damages the First Hall, Civil Court stood by a later assessment of the victim which certified a 6% debility in view of the fact that over the years the woman had managed to greatly overcome the trauma.

One of the respondents filed an appeal, prompting a cross-appeal by the woman who called upon the court to uphold the 30% debility and to vary the awarded compensation for damages accordingly.

In July, the man filed an application seeking to revoke the precautionary garnishee order on his cash, arguing that if the victim’s appeal were to be upheld the 30% debility she was claiming would work out to €163,282 in damages.

That amount would be well covered by a Fgura property that was secured under a warrant of prohibitory injunction and valued by his architect at €200,000.

Given that such a property was sufficient to guarantee the woman’s claim, the garnishee order over the man’s cash could be revoked, argued his lawyer.

But the woman’s lawyers countered that the applicant had failed to produce evidence as to whether that property in Fgura was free and unencumbered, not burdened by loans or any obligations in favour of third parties.

Nor had he shown the court whether the property was subject to lease or some other concession in favour of third parties.

In light of such considerations, the woman’s lawyers argued that the prospect of having to force the sale of such property through judicial auction did not guarantee the same peace of mind as cash seized under a garnishee order.

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti together with Mr Justices Joseph R. Micallef and Tonio Mallia, upheld the woman’s arguments, observed that the value of the property alone was not sufficient for the court to determine whether that property offered an adequate and sufficient alternative to the garnishee order. Consequently the court rejected the man’s request to revoke the garnishee order.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Andrew Saliba are assisting the woman.