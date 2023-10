A 51-year-old man suffered grievous burn injuries in an incident in Mellieħa on Saturday.

The police said the incident happened at a farm in Triq Selmun at 10.15am.

The man, who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo, suffered the burns when fuel leaked out of generator.

He was assisted on site by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.