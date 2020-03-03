Updated

A 37-year-old man from Paola suffered burns while trying to put out a car fire in Santa Luċija on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa at 2.15pm.

They said the car, a Toyota Yaris, was stationary when it caught fire.

It is not clear whether the injured man was the owner of the car or a third party.

After he was treated by a medical team on site, the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where his condition was established to be of a grievous nature.

The police are investigating.