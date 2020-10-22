A man is in a critical condition after he was injured in an occupational accident on Thursday.

The police said the man was working at a garage in Wied Sara in Għasri when he was hit by a piece of wood which flew off the machine he was using.

The accident happened at around 2.45pm.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.