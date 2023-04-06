A 40-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday morning after suffering an electric shock.

The police said the man was working in a warehouse in Triq L-Iskultur, Qormi, when the accident happened at about 11am.

The victim, who is from Luqa, suffered a fall as a result of the electric shock.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is holding an inquiry.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating.