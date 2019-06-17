A 24-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday when he suffered an electric shock while working in Valletta.

The police said the accident happened at a residence in Triq il-Merkanti at 9.10am.

The man, a Nigerian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.

It is the second serious electrocution incident reported this month. Last week, a construction site worker died in Attard after being electrocuted at the job site.