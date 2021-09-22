A 41-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday following a fall at a construction site in Marsascala.

The police said on Wednesday the man, who is from Santa Venera, fell from a height of around one storey in Triq Sir Paul Boffa at around 2pm.

At the time, he ignored the fall but had to call an ambulance later, after feeling a lot of pain. He was admitted to hospital at around 8.30pm and the police were informed about the case at 11.45pm.

The police are investigating.