A 68-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Friday after getting caught in between two cars, the police have said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 7.45 am in Triq Caligari, Żabbar, where the Marsa resident was caught in between a Honda Jazz, being driven by a 21-year-old from Żabbar, and a parked Ford Focus. A medical team arrived on site and the 68-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation on the matter is still ongoing.