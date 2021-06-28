A 46-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay suffered grievous injuries in a fight in Paola late on Sunday.

The police said the injured man turned up at the locality's police station at around 10pm to report the fight at Antoine De Paule Square.

The alleged aggressor, who remains unidentified, hurt the man, stole his mobile phone and fled the scene.

The victim was seen to at the Paola health centre.

Police investigations are ongoing.