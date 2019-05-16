A 28-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Saturday morning after he was involved in a traffic collision in San Ġwann.
In a statement, the Police said that at around 1.55am on Saturday, they had been informed of a serious traffic accident on Vjal ir-Riħan between a Nissan March being driven by a 49-year-old woman from Sliema, and a Honda being driven by the injured man, who is from Latvia.
An ambulance was called to the scene and the 28-year-old was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries following treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.
The police said they were investigating the matter.
