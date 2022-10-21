A man suffered grievous injuries on Friday in an occupational accident in Xagħra.

The police said the accident happened at a construction site in Triq Ta’ Gorf at around 3.30pm.

The victim, a 46-year-old Albanian who lives in Xewkija, was injured while using machinery to saw wood.

He was given first aid by people on site and was then taken to Gozo General Hospital.

Woman injured in Naxxar

In another accident, a 74-year-old woman was grievously injured at around noon when she fell in the yard at her home in Triq Santa Luċija, Naxxar.

She was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating both accidents.