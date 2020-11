A man who suffered a knife injury during an argument in Sliema is receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

The police said the argument involved two 27-year-old Libyan men. They started arguing in San Ġwann, then ended up in a car park in Tower Road, Sliema, after a car chase.

The stabbing took place in the car park at about 11pm on Saturday.

Investigations are continuing.