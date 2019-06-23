Updated 3.36pm
A search is underway for the suspect who slightly injured a man with a knife during an argument in St Paul's Bay late on Monday.
The police said the search was in the Qawra/Buġibba area and urged anyone who had information to contact them.
The victim, a 58-year-old from Macedonia, was admitted to Mosta health centre at about 9.30pm after having been injured during an argument in Pioneers Road.
Magistrate Gabriella Vella is holding an inquiry.
