A man has been arrested after he allegedly held a Naxxar couple at knifepoint in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery gone wrong.

The incident happened at about noon on Triq Toni Bajjada, Naxxar on Wednesday.

Police sources said a man had entered an apartment with a knife in what they believe to have been an attempt to rob the property.

It is believed that when the suspected thief realised that there were two people - a couple - inside the apartment, he briefly held them against their will and brandished a knife.

One of the two apartment's occupants, a 42-year-old Dutch man, is believed to have stormed the suspect and was injured in the ensuing scuffle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspected thief and sources said he was found nearby.

The police's investigations are ongoing.