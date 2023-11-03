A man suffered grievous leg injuries on Friday when shots were fired during an argument in Gżira.

The police said the incident took place at Triq ix-Xatt at around 1am.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim was involved in an argument with two men while at a bar.

The argument continued outside the bar and one of the two who were together allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of the victim, with the aggressor and the other man who was with him fleeing the site.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are on the lookout for the aggressors. Investigations are also under way to establish their identity and the dynamic of the case.

An inquiry is also being held.

