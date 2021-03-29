A 42-year-old man was seriously injured at a construction site in San Lawrenz.

The police said in a statement that the incident happened at around 2.15pm on Triq Wied Merill.

It transpired that the Nigerian man hit a wall after jumping out of the way of machinery that fell close to him.

He was given first aid on site before being flown to Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.