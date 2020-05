A 33-year-old man from Qrendi suffered serious injuries after falling a height of two storeys in Luqa.

A spokesperson for the Police said the incident happened at 11am at a residence in Triq il-Parroċċa.

The man, who had been carrying out some work at the residence, was given first aid on site before being rushed off to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.