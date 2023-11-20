A man who allegedly broke into nine shops and stole cash and a large number of mobile phones and laptops is set to be taken to court later on Monday.

The police said the 29-year-old was arrested on Saturday during investigations into a five-month series of night-time thefts from shops in Valletta, Qormi, Sliema, Naxxar and Mellieħa.

The man is also suspected of having tried to break into shops in Birkirkara, Tarxien, Marsa and Gżira.

The stolen items were worth some €150,000, the police said. 

The suspect was arrested in St Julians and will be arraigned  before Magistrate Abigail Critien.

