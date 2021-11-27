A man believed to be behind two hold-ups in less than 24 hours has been caught and arrested by the police’s major crimes unit.

The suspect, who is 38 years old, was caught in Qormi after police received a report that he was seen forcing open a parked car and stealing items from inside it.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for the hold-up of a store on Triq Santu Wistin in St Julian’s on Wednesday and a similar robbery of a Qormi store on Thursday evening. In the latter robbery, the suspect entered a shop on Triq it-Tin and, armed with a knife, demanded money from the cashier before escaping.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the suspect was being held at the police lockup in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court later in the day before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.