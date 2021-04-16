A suspected thief granted bail last week in connection with a theft from a Convenience Shop outlet was back in court on Friday, to face charges of having robbed a different outlet of the same chain just four days after his release.

Malone Debono, 32, from Fgura, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing some €500 from a confectionery outlet in Fgura last Sunday.

Before Magistrate Rachel Montebello, Debono was also accused of relapsing, breaching a suspended sentence and breaching bail conditions granted just this month.

Bail was not requested by defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb.

Debono was remanded in custody.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted.