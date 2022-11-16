A man on Wednesday admitted his involvement in a €150,000 theft from a jewellery store last week as well as a string of thefts of cars and cash from cigarette vending machines.

Vincent Cucciardi, 45, from Qormi, filed an admission upon his arraignment in court.

An 17-year-old boy from St Paul's Bay, who was an alleged accomplice pleaded not guilty.

The thefts started in August and continued until the last hit at an Attard jewellery shop on November 10.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mercieca explained how the police had noticed that cars and number plates were stolen and subsequently used in other thefts targeting cigarette vending machines.

The thefts took place in Safi, Qormi, Birkirkara, San Gwann, Wied iz-Zurrieq, Marsascala, St. Paul’s Bay, Naxxar and Attard.

Following the last robbery at the Attard jewellery, police worked on CCTV footage both inside and outside the premises.

They identified the getaway vehicle as a Toyota stolen from Qawra on the eve of the robbery. The duo had gone to Qawra in a Toyota Vitz belonging to Cucciardi and following the robbery, they went to the teenager's home at St Paul’s Bay.

The footage showed the boy carrying a particular blue bag. The suspects’ faces showed up clearly on some of the footage examined by investigators, explained Mercieca.

Under interrogation after his arrest on Monday, Cucciardi cooperated and admitted his involvement but did not reveal his partner in crime.

Police also searched a Swatar garage, used by the boy's father, where they found two cigarette machines which had been forced open.

Asked by the youth’s lawyer whether it was just the blue bag which led to his arrest, the prosecution said that there were other factors, including the fact that after the Attard robbery the duo had gone to his home.

After consulting his lawyer, Cucciardi registered an admission which he confirmed after being given time to reconsider and after Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras warned that the numerous charges carried a jail term.

The court upheld a defence request for a pre-sentencing report after hearing that Cucciardi had a drug problem and needed to be monitored by a probation officer.

“There’s also a problem of usuary,” added Mercieca.

A request for bail in respect of Cucciardi was turned down. No bail was requested in respect of the other co-accused.

In view of Cucciardi’s admission, the prosecution requested the separation of the proceedings, but the teenager's lawyer objected.

It was only the AG who could demand a separate trial when two co-accused were joined in the same indictment and in this case, that was not done, argued lawyer Matthew Xuereb.

After momentarily suspending the hearing, the Court decreed that that provision applied to proceedings before the superior courts and that it was the prosecution’s discretion to request a separate trial.

That request was upheld.

Both were remanded in custody, Cucciardi pending judgment and the minor to face proceedings.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Christina Delia prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was counsel to Cucciardi.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was counsel to the minor.

Lawyer David Farrugia Sacco represented the owner of the jewellery store.