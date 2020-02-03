A man has been placed on probation after having threatened to shoot members of his family in a long-running dispute over property.

The 46-year old Zebbuġ man admitted in court to causing his mother and two brothers to fear violence.

He also admitted to slightly injuring one of his brothers, insulting and threatening his family and breaching a protection order in favour of the mother.

The incident took place on Sunday, around noon during an argument over the use of a property.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela explained that the man had long been at loggerheads with his family over his mother’s persistent refusal to allow him to sell three flats he built on his one-third share of donated airspace.

After going through a rough patch in his business activity, made worse by health problems, the man wanted to sell his property so as to be able to settle tax and medical bills. However, his parents had strongly objected, citing a clause in the donation contract that prohibited the sale.

So their son had leased out his property instead. Trouble brewed on Sunday when the accused turned up at the premises to answer a call from one of his tenants.

Prosecuting Inspector Kylie Borg explained that this family dispute had been going on for a while and had escalated in spite of a previous court order barring the man from approaching his relatives.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras advised the man to adopt a different approach, warning him at length on the “more serious consequences” such persistent behaviour would land him in.

In view of his early guilty plea and “not so alarming criminal record”, the court declared the accused guilty, placing him under a 2-year probation order and restraining order, as well as binding him under a €1,000 guarantee.

“You must be careful. Avoid communication with your relatives and if they provoke you, go to the police and seek your lawyer’s help,” the magistrate warned.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin were defence counsel.