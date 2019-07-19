A father, whose daughter had been placed under a care order, was handed a suspended sentence on Wednesday for persistently stalking the girl, bombarding her with threatening messages and harassing care workers at Appoġġ.

The 58-year old Syrian man was arraigned after the social agency's officials filed a police report.

He was charged with breaching a protection order, harassment, misuse of electronic communications equipment and threats.

The court was told that over a span of one year he made several calls to the agency, speaking to social workers or even the service manager who later testified about the nature of those calls which kept coming in “even more than two or three times a week.”

Officials from Appoġġ testified that the accused had persistently stalked his daughter, even though she had been doing “very well” at the residential home where she had been placed. The man would turn up outside the home as well as the girl’s school, the court was told.

A female social worker said that she had felt harassed by the father’s repeated calls which persisted sometimes even four times a day.

The man had once turned up at the agency’s customer care desk, complaining about being “ignored” and though not aggressive, his insistence had necessitated police intervention.

The daughter also testified, explaining how her father used to send her numerous messages and emails of a threatening nature.

She had once recorded a call wherein her father’s voice could be heard threatening to run her over with his car if he spotted her outside, besides referring to Appoġġ officials in an insulting tone.

The daughter had also explained how she had been unhappy at the residential home and would occasionally run away, seeking refuge at her father’s home. Sometimes, her friends would take her in, she said, adding that she had once even hidden inside the boot of a garaged car.

When delivering judgment the court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, observed that the evidence put forward clearly proved that the accused’s persistent behaviour over a period of time, was a course of conduct that amounted to harassment.

However, no evidence had been brought in respect of the alleged breach of a protection order. The order was never exhibited in evidence and the prosecution had not testified in this regard.

As for the other charges, relating to the misuse of electronic communications equipment, the evidence put forward was insufficient to prove when the email had been sent or via what apparatus.

The court therefore declared the accused guilty of harassment and condemned him to a 9-month jail term suspended for 3 years, besides placing him under a 3-year restraining order.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted.

Lawyers Veronica-Anne Spiteri and Alison Wadge were defence counsel.