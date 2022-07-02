A drunken man, who got into trouble with police after fighting with a woman along the Sliema seafront on Thursday, was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to his wrongdoing on Saturday.

Algethafi M Algethafi Egrad, a 33-year old Tripoli-born man, living at a Sliema hotel, was escorted to court and charged with threatening and insulting two policemen, wilfully damaging a police vehicle, breaching the peace and refusing to obey legitimate orders.

He was also charged with pushing the woman, threatening and insulting her as well as being drunk and uttering foul words in public.

Prosecuting Inspector Jean Paul Attard told the court how Thursday evening, around 7:00pm, police were alerted to some commotion sparked by a verbal argument between a man and a woman who were on the beach close to the Fortizza.

When two RIU officers got there, the situation was calm.

But when they approached the man and asked for his personal details, he turned aggressive.

As he was led away to the police vehicle the man, who was evidently drunk, began to bang his head against the vehicle and kick its door, clocking up around €400 in damages.

The man also injured himself and needed treatment in hospital.

The incident was captured on the police bodycams.

Today, the now-sober and repentant man registered an admission and apologized for the damage caused, explaining that he drank to drown his problems.

He pleaded guilty.

When making submissions on punishment, the accused’s legal aid lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, explained that he had cooperated fully and apologized.

The court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, condemned the accused to a 6-month jail term suspended for one year and placed him under a one-year Treatment Order to help him tackle his drinking problem.

The court also ordered him to cover the cost of the damage caused which amounted to €401.60.