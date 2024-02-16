A man who injured and threatened to shoot his ex-partner and mother of his child early on Valentine’s Day was given a suspended jail sentence on Friday.

The 28-year-old man from Naxxar pleaded guilty before Magistrate Monica Vella and insisted on his admission after being given time to reconsider.

He admitted to causing her to fear violence and to insulting her. He also admitted to injuring the victim in the presence of the couple's minor daughter, to breaching public peace, and to violating a protection order already in force not to molest his former partner in any way.

The court warned the man that he may be imprisoned for his actions but he replied that he just wanted to know how he could continue seeing his daughter. He was told to find someone who could communicate with the woman and arrange pick-ups and drop-offs.

While condemning him to two years in jail suspended for four and issuing a protection order in favour of the woman, the magistrate warned him not to take the suspended sentence lightly as the next mistake could see him ending up behind bars.

Police Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud and legal procurator Colin Galea were defence counsel. Lawyer Dean Hili appeared parte civile.