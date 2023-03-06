A man who vowed to throw acid at his former partner's face, burn her and shoot her has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to threatening her.

The couple had been in a seven-year relationship and had a young daughter.

Ever since breaking up in December, the man started sending his ex messages threatening to harm her and her relatives.

He allegedly threatened to throw acid in her face and burn her. He vowed to "harm her and her mother," explained prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon.

The woman reported the matter to the police, saying that she also sometimes spotted the accused near her home when their daughter returned from school.

The final report was filed on Friday when the alleged victim went to the domestic violence unit with her lawyer Marita Pace Dimech.

The 39-year-old heavy plant driver from Żebbuġ proved difficult to track down and was placed on the police's wanted list over the weekend.

He was eventually located, arrested and taken in for interrogation.

He admitted sending messages but insisted that it was "in the heat of the moment", adding that he never lifted a finger.

The man said he simply wanted her to hand back some earrings and other jewellery that he had gifted her. Once she gave back those items, he would never look at her again.

On Monday he pleaded not guilty to harassment, insulting and threatening his ex, causing her to fear violence and misuse of electronic communications equipment. He was also charged with breaching bail and recidivism.

Bail was objected to in view of the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify.

The woman's lawyer pointed out that the accused had even threatened to shoot his ex.

'All empty words'

Defence lawyer, Jason Grima, countered that the accused's threats were "all empty words", adding there was a long story behind the alleged messages.

The situation possibly escalated when the alleged victim acted out of jealousy, claiming that her ex was having an affair with his secretary.

When arrested, he cooperated fully with the police, his lawyer added.

Besides, the couple no longer lived together and it was important for the accused to keep his job so as to pay for the child's maintenance, he said.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, denied bail, stating that objectively and at first glance, the court lacked peace of mind that the accused would abide by court conditions.