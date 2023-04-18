A drunken man who reacted aggressively and whipped out a knife when he was refused entry to the Millennium Chapel, was denied bail upon arraignment on Tuesday.

Abdirizaq Hussein Gelle, a 33-year old Somali, was arrested on Monday evening near the Portomaso roundabout soon after the incident.

The police were also able to recover the knife, which had been thrown into a grassy area nearby.

Prosecuting inspector Brian Xuereb said a personal search of the suspect yielded a metallic food thermometer. The instrument was not in working order but was “rather long” and could possibly be used as a break-in tool.

The accused had no fixed address and no job.

Besides, when asked for his personal documents, he had told police that they were in possession of “a friend in Marsa” with whom he had no contact.

Under interrogation, the suspect had explained that he went to the chapel for bread and coffee, but denied being in possession of a knife.

He was charged with carrying a knife without a police permit, insulting and threatening the Millennium Chapel helper, wilfully disturbing the peace and being drunk in public.

He pleaded not guilty.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech requested bail, arguing that most of the charges referred to contraventions.

The accused would live at the Marsa Centre if he were to be granted bail.

However, the prosecution objected, arguing that the man had no fixed address and he knew the alleged victim and other persons at the chapel who were still to testify.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana denied bail since civilian witnesses were still to testify and also because the accused had no fixed address and no personal identification documents.