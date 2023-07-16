A man who allegedly threw yellow paint at the LESA offices in Fgura in a rage because he was getting too many contraventions was remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him in court.

29-year-old Matthew Vassallo, a delivery man from Cospicua, was charged with causing around €2,500 in damage to the office façade on July 8, causing fear that violence would be used against LESA officers, being a repeat offender, violating the conditions of his release from arrest over another case and wearing a mask in public in an attempt not to be identified.

Police Inspector Gabriel Kitcher told Magistrate Abigail Critien that Vassallo was arrested after the police identified him through CCTV footage, despite him trying to conceal his identity by wearing a mask.

His house was searched and the clothes he wore during the alleged incident were found.

The inspector strongly objected to a request for bail, telling the court that the accused had already been convicted of a similar crime against LESA which is being appealed. He was also being considered a prime suspect in another case on which investigations were still under way.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri countered that all evidence was preserved and that there was no fear that the accused would tamper with any evidence. Moreover, he had a fixed job

Magistrate Abigail Critien refused bail since there were several witnesses who still needed to testify and due to the grievous nature of the crime with which he was being charged.