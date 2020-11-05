A man suspected of having committed two thefts from shops at the airport and another two from the airport petrol station was arrested by the police on Thursday.

The police said that on Tuesday night they were alerted to the theft of some €6.000 worth of jewellery from a shop at the airport terminal.

CCTV footage enabled investigators to establish that the thief had made his get-away on a motorcycle.

Further investigations indicated that the same person committed another theft from a shop at the airport on October 30 and struck at the airport petrol station on November 3 and 5.

He was arrested at his residence in Marsa, where items related to the thefts, and the motorcycle were found.

The man is expected to be arraigned on Friday.