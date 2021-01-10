A 31-year-old man who lives in Valletta is expected to be charged in court on Sunday after he was caught in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

The police said officers from the Drug Squad carried out a search at a room in a hotel in St Julian’s and found a number of packets of the drugs, as well as a considerable amount of cash.

Subsequent searches at the man’s home led to more drugs and items related to drug use being found.

The man is being held at the police headquarters in Floriana under arrest.

The police are investigating.