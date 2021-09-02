A 25-year-old man will be arraigned in court on Thursday after being found in possession of 50 sachets of cannabis.

The police said in a statement that the man was stopped by anti-drug officers on Wednesday at 7pm at Ġnien Belvedere, in Marsa.

When officers approached the man, from Ghana, he seemed agitated and did not follow their orders.

He was therefore arrested and searched. Apart from the sachets, the police also found €2,800 in cash.