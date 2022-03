A 34-year-old man will be arraigned in court on Friday after allegedly setting a car on fire in Msida.

The police said the fire, reported on February 26 at around 5.30am on Clarence Road, was put out by the Civil Protection Department.

Following police investigations that involved the Arsons Unit, a 34-year-old Turkish man was arrested.

He is expected to face charges in court at 9.30am.