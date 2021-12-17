A suspect drug trafficker, 29, was arrested by the police on Wednesday at St Paul's Bay.

The police said the arrest followed days of surveillance by the Drugs Squad.

The police found 1.5kg cocaine and 15kg cannabis at the Italian man's house and garage in St Paul's Bay and an Msida garage.

The drugs' street value is around €450,000, while a further €250,000 were found in cash.

The man will be charged in court on Friday.