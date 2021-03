A 37-year-old man from Fgura will be charged in court over alleged theft from three vehicles.

The police said in a statement on Friday that the theft took place between March 15 and 16.

The man targeted a car on Triq Mikiel Calleja in Paola and two vans on Triq Kent in Fgura.

He is being held in the lock-up at the Floriana Police Head Quarters, and will be charged in court on Friday at around noon.