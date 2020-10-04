The police’s Gender Based and Domestic Violence Unit, set up on October 1, has successfully investigated a 'fear of violence and harassment' report.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the report was filed by a 27-year-old woman and her parents. It related to the woman’s 29-year-old partner who is alleged to have harassed the woman and caused her to fear violence over a number of years, as well as to have abducted the woman.

The victims were accompanied to the police headquarters by offers from the unit, where they were assisted in a purposely set up room equipped with all the necessary facilities.

The alleged aggressor was arrested and is expected to be charged in court in front of Magistrate Audrey Demicoli at around mid-day.