A man has been arrested in connection with a car fire in Senglea in December.

The police said on Thursday the arrest followed intensive investigations by the Arson Unit with the Major Crimes Department.

These led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who lives in Cospicua. He is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court, in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, on Thursday.