A man is set to be charged with human trafficking and money laundering on Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at the airport after officials stopped 11 Bangladeshi men on their way to Italy.

The men were stopped on suspicion of using forged documents.

The 36-year-old was also carrying "a considerable amount of money", the police said in a statement, increasing suspicion that he was responsible for the other men's illegal transitioning through Malta.

He is expected to appear in court at 1.30pm, with the hearing being presided over by Magistrate Victor Axiaq.

Prosecution is being led by Christian Abela and James Turner.

Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Maria Schembri from the AG's office will assist.