A 62-year-old Canadian man will on Monday morning be charged in court with the importation, trafficking and possession of cannabis.

The police said in a statement that the man was arrested on Friday after Customs informed the Drugs Squad about the arrival of some 18,000 cigarettes in three separate boxes.

The cigarettes, containing cannabis, were addressed to the man, who lives in Swieqi.

The police found more cigarettes and cannabis products during a search at his house.

