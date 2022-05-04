A 32-year-old man is expected to be charged with drug trafficking after he was caught with four kilograms of cannabis aboard a dinghy that had just berthed.

The police said the man, who lives in Marsaxlokk, was arrested by members of the Drug Squad on Monday evening. Officers had been following him after the dinghy berthed at Delimara at around 7pm that evening.

They believe he smuggled the drug into Malta from Sicily.

The 4kg cannabis haul has an estimated street value of more than €100,000, the police said - amounting to €25 per gram.

An inquiry is being held.