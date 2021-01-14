A 21-year-old man is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday on suspicion that he set a car on fire in Fgura.

The police said days of observation by the major crimes squad led to the man’s arrest in Valletta on Tuesday evening.

The car, a Toyota Vitz, was found burning on December 31 at 2am in Triq l-Isqof Tumas Gargallo, Tarxien.

Following investigations and analyses of CCTV footage, police arrested the man and searched his car, where they found 31 sachets of what they suspect is cocaine.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force